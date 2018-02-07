"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Wednesday, February 7, 2018

IWSG: Love Your Genre

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.

Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive.Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say. 

Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.

FEBRUARY QUESTION: What do you love about the genre you write in most often?

MY ANSWER: Happy Endings. While I've written a few cliffhangers, or downright unsettling endings for my characters, I usually prefer the "Happily Ever After" conclusion. Real life is hard with many disappointments. Even though my characters struggle, I want them to achieve their goals and dreams - at least for a little while.

How about you? What is your preferred genre and what do you like most about writing it?
Angela Wooldridge said...

Hi Sylvia, Happy endings is a great answer, after all isn't it what most (admittedly not everyone!) wants to see? :)

February 7, 2018 at 2:28 AM

