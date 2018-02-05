Valentine's is fast approaching, and I'd like to recommend a great book as a gift for your little ones.
My Big Book of Bible Heroes Devotional - I believe this book has been directed at children ages 7 to 10. However, depending on your child's reading interest and abilities, I can see this book being appropriate for both a few years younger as well as a few years older.
Easy to read with colorful and high-quality illustrations, this book can encourage young readers to spend time in the Word. 50 different heroes are mentioned each with full-color illustrations, accompanying bible verses, prayer starters, and life application questions for guided discussion with friends and parents.
While your child can certainly enjoy this on their own, and will receive a very basic introduction and outline of the Bible, this book can also be used as a family guided devotional for deeper involvement as well
