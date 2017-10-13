Welcome, foolish mortals...
It's Friday the 13th! Are you superstitious? Does this day mean anything to you?
I love when the 13th falls on a Friday in the month of October - a time already filled with dress-up, horror, fantasy, thrillers, and ghost stories! Whether you believe in them, or not, it can be great fun to gather together to share those spooktacular traditions.
Do you write thrillers? If you're interested, don't forget to check out the submission call for the Insecure Writers Suppot Group Anthology Contest which is due November 1st. For more information, click here: http://www.insecurewriterssupportgroup.com/2017/09/insecure-writers-support-group-and.html
Also available this month, Dancing Lemur Press is running a special - buy one audio book and get one FREE. Buy any of the eleven Dancing Lemur Press, L.L.C. audio books in October 2017 from either iTunes, Amazon, or Audible, including my five audio books, and get another one of their titles for free.
What rituals are you partaking in today? Are you submitting to the IWSG Anthology?
HAPPY FRIDAY THE 13th!
Thanks for spreading word about the anthology contest and the audio books.
Not superstitious. Just another day to me.
