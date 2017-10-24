Blogiversary and Giveaways

It's official! I have now been a part of the blogging world for SEVEN years!
To celebrate, I am offering a few FREE READS:
1) Anyone who wants a FREE copy of my short story "Broken Angel" can receive a pdf version by leaving a comment below, or you can also email me at: writinginwonderland(at)gmail(dot)com. Simply let me know where to send your copy. This promotion is good through November 1st.
2) Madame Tooshkas Spell - Halloween short story (romance) about 800 words.
ALSO...
Dancing Lemur Press is running a special all October - buy one audio book, get one free.
Buy any of the eleven Dancing Lemur Press, L.L.C. audio books in October 2017 from either iTunes, Amazon, or Audible. Send a copy of your receipt (less any payment info) along with your 1st and 2nd choice of free audio book to inquiriesATdancinglemurpressllc.com. You will receive a code for a free audio book download. You can choose your free book from these ten titles:
He Gave Me Barn Cats by Maria Santomasso-Hyde, The Remnant by William Michael Davidson, Tornado Warning by Tamara Hart Heiner, CassaStar by Alex J. Cavanaugh, CassaFire by Alex J. Cavanaugh, CassaStorm by Alex J. Cavanaugh, Bloodwalker by L.X. Cain, Matowak: Woman Who Cries by Joylene Nowell Butler, Under a Purple Moon by Beverly Stowe McClure, and Dragon of the Stars by Alex J. Cavanaugh.
Congratulations on seven years! That's a long time of blogging.
Lots of good audio books to pick up.
