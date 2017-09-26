Tuesday, September 26, 2017
IWSG Updates
The next #IWSGPit is Thursday, January 18, 2018!
There is already a list of over three hundred agents and publishers and administrators will continue to add to that list through the end of the year.
October 4 is the next IWSG post day and it’s also the Show Your Writer Insecurity contest. Prepare your photos and post them on your blog that day. Cool prizes for the winners!
And the deadline for the next IWSG Anthology Contest is November 1. The genre is mystery/crime/thriller and the theme is Tick Tock.
This is a great opportunity to see your work in a royalty-paying anthology.
See the IWSG site for full details.
Will you be participating in any of these events?
