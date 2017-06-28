Pages
Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Happy Fourth of July!
I will be spending time with friends and family this weekend. Hopefully, I'll have a chance to squeeze in some reading and writing time as well. How will you be celebrating?
Reading any good books right now? Recommendations?
Sylvia Ney
1:41 PM
Alex J. Cavanaugh
said...
Have a great Fourth! I'll be offline that day and part of the weekend as well.
June 28, 2017 at 4:16 PM
