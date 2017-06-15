"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Thursday, June 15, 2017

Universal Connectivity

Today I'm over at the Parallels blog talking about my 2015 short story "WIN", and how so much of what I foretold may be closer to a reality than even I realized when writing it.

If you have a chance, please stop by and share your own thoughts!
Posted by at
Reactions: 
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)