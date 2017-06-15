Pages
Home
Website
Meet Sylvia
Publications
For Writers
Blogfests
Awards
Contact
"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney
Thursday, June 15, 2017
Universal Connectivity
Today I'm over at
the Parallels blog
talking about my 2015 short story "WIN", and how so much of what I foretold may be closer to a reality than even I realized when writing it.
If you have a chance, please stop by and share your own thoughts!
Posted by
Sylvia Ney
at
8:15 AM
Reactions:
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
Parallels
,
Universal Connectivity
,
WIN
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment