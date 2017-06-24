IWSG: Offering Support, Education, and Opportunities

If you're not a member of the Insecure Writer's Support Group I highly recommend you check out the website at http://www.insecurewriterssupportgroup.com/ Voted as one of this year's best 100 websites for authors, they have a wide variety of offerings for anyone interested in writing.
In addition to regular blog posts to educate, encourage, and inspire you in the craft of writing, this group of writers is super supportive with social media, marketing, and connecting with agents and editors.
They have several such great opportunities this summer such as a goodreads book club where you and interact with other readers, writers, and ask questions of the author of the book the group is reading.
Submissions are open to all current and new members for an anthology on Writing for Profit. You can learn more about that here. Deadline is July 31, 2017.
Want a chance to pitch your manuscript or idea to agents and editors? Check out the Twitter Pitch Party: here. This will take place on July 27.
This is such a friendly and supportive group that I would recommend to anyone.
