IWSG: Writing Changes the Reader

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.
Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive.Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.
FEBRUARY QUESTION: How has being a writer changed your experience as a reader?
MY ANSWER: As a writer, I know what mistakes I'm making, or HAVE made, in my own writing. Subsequently, I'll start noticing some of those same mistakes in published works I'm reading. For example, if a writer has a "go to" word that they seem to be using over and over again. Also, as I study craft, I start noticing some of the issues or strengths pointed out by other authors and teachers. Anyone who has read or studied Christopher Voglers "Hero's Journey" can spot the archetypes, and stages in most stories. It would be easy to say that becoming a better writer makes it harder to read lazy writing by others. However, it can also make a writer into a stronger teacher and mentor for others. What about you?
I can still read anything, but I am definitely inclined to put something down more when it shows certain signs of weakness
It makes me appreciate a good book even more, because it either 1) draws me in so much I don't notice the craft elements of it or 2) it's so well-written than I'm amazed at how well it is crafted.
That's a good attitude. Learn from it. And yes, I do spot my own mistakes in other books now.
Great post. Ooo, ooo, Vogler is my all time favorite writing book. I love that book. I just bought another copy because my other is packed in boxes from the move and buried. Was easier to just buy another. I am big fan of Vogler and Joseph Campbell. Crazy about Myth and Philosophy and Star Wars which all influenced me in my writing.
Lazy writing in a novel I'm reading gives me incentive to avoid such mistakes at all costs. I like your comment that it can make a writer a stronger mentor for others.
