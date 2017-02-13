For Love of Books

It's Valentine's week, and while I love flowers and chocolate my family and friends know my favorite gift is a good book.
Not sure what to get the writer in your life? Check out this list of suggested Valentines day gifts for writers or participate in Goodreads Six Ways to Participate in Romance Week.
So many of us enjoy reading and writing. We have favorites that we return to again and again. How about you? What is your favorite genre? Favorite author? Favorite book from childhood?
Happy Valentine's!
2 comments:
My favorite books and authors change as I read more and more genres but my favorite book from childhood I think has always remained the same, The Saggy Baggy Elephant by K. & B. Jackson.
Few books I'll read more than once although I've returned to Terry Brooks a few times.
Post a Comment