Wednesday, February 22, 2017

A To Z Challenge 2017 Announcement

This year, the "A to Z" team is changing the way this challenge works. They are currently preparing for this year's challenge which will include a few differences. 

To learn more about this challenge, or the changes you can expect to see this April, be sure to follow their website http://www.a-to-zchallenge.com/ 

Have you ever participated in this challenge? Will you be taking part this year? What do you think of the changes?
Alex J. Cavanaugh said...

Changes were necessary, especially with the list. I won't be participating this year and believe me, no one wanted to take on list duty for me.

February 22, 2017 at 2:47 PM
Sylvia Ney said...

Awww... I hate that you won't be participating! However, I completely understand how very overwhelming the whole thing must have become. I'm still looking forward to the event, and I hope you are too!

February 22, 2017 at 3:07 PM

