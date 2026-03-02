IWSG: Book Launches

Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive. Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.
MARCH 4 QUESTION - What elements do you include in your book launch? Or what do you have in mind for your future book launch? Or what advice do you have to offer to others planning to launch a book?
MY ANSWER - I've never launched a book alone because I've never attempted to publish an entire book. I have had the pleasure of working with many others on launching anthologies I was fortunate enough to appear in alongside. So, I look forward to reading what the other IWSG members say on this subject.
How about you? What elements do you include in your book launch? Or what do you have in mind for your future book launch? Or what advice do you have to offer to others planning to launch a book?
