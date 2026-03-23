2026 A to Z Challenge Master List Opens

Don't forget to join the "A to Z" blog hop and post your theme reveal if you have not already done so. Also, today is the official open of the Master List if you have not signed up yet.
I thought about joining again this year, but I've just taken on too many responsibilities at the moment and I'm not certain I'll be around to post each day, let alone have time to visit all of the blogs each day. I do plan to stop by and visit as possible. I just know it will be difficult to dedicate a lot of time over the next two months.
Best of luck to all who are participating. I look forward to visiting as possible.
To learn more about this challenge, or what you can expect to see this April, be sure to follow their website http://www.a-to-zchallenge.com/
Theme reveal sign up: March 9
Theme reveal closes: March 14
Master list opens: March 23
Master list closes: April 4
After-survey: May 4-9
Reflections: May 3-8
Road-trip: May 11
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