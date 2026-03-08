8 Submissions Due by March 31

Eight submissions open with a March 31 due date:
NO ENTRY FEE. Deadline March 31, 2026. Theme Symphony. Genre Fantasy. Submit the best genre story that lands 1000 words or less by the deadline — and that also fits the theme — and you could not only be accepted into the magazine but win a cash prize (or gift card equivalent) of $250!
https://www.redbudwriting.org/
NO ENTRY FEE. Deadline March 31, 2026. The Coppice Prize is an annual short story competition run by the Redbud Writing Project. Every year, we invite writers around the world to submit a short story, up to 4000 words. The contest is open to writers who identify as belonging to marginalized or under-represented groups (e.g. cultural identity, income level of your family, racial identity, gender identity, disability, or something else). Winners and the finalist receive review and feedback from a literary agent. Winners also receive $600 (first place), $300 (second place) and $100 (third place).
https://gooselane.com/pages/
https://americamedia.
NO ENTRY FEE. Deadline March 31, 2026. Each entrant is asked to submit one poem of 45 lines or fewer. Poems should not be under consideration elsewhere. Poems may address any topic. The winning poem will be announced in early June and published in the print edition of America. The cash prize is $1,000. Three runners-up will also be published in subsequent issues.
5. PARSEC SHORT STORY CONTEST
https://parsec-sff.org/short-
NO ENTRY FEE. Deadline March 31, 2026. The 2026 Contest theme is "Metamorphosis." No minimum, no more than 3500 words. Stories will be judged on writing quality and effective use of the contest theme. The contest is open to non-professional writers who have not met the eligibility requirements for SFWA Full Membership. Writers meeting the SFWA Associate level of membership are eligible to submit to the contest. Submitting to the contest implies consent for printing in the Confluence program book and publication in a short story contest ebook that will be distributed to Parsec members. First-place receives $200 and publication in the Confluence program book and 2026 short story contest ebook. Second-place receives $100 and publication in 2026 short story contest ebook. Third-place receives $50 and publication in 2026 short story contest ebook. Youth Story Prize receives $50 and publication in 2026 short story contest ebook.
6. THE ILSE SCHWEPCKE PRIZE FOR WOMEN'S TRAVEL WRITING
https://societyofauthors.org/
NO ENTRY FEE. Deadline March 31, 2026. This prize is for non-fiction prose works of travel writing and not open to fiction or poetry. The winning author will receive £5,000. Entries must be written in English and not translated works. Submissions must be made by an established commercial publisher.
7. ANN PETRY AWARD
https://redhen.org/ann-petry-
NO ENTRY FEE. Deadline March 31, 2026. The Ann Petry Award is for a work of previously unpublished prose, either a novel or a collection of short stories or novellas, with a minimum of 150 pages, by a Black writer. Grand prize $3000, publication by Red Hen Press.
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