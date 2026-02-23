"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Monday, February 23, 2026

A to Z Blogging Challenge 2026

It's almost time for the annual "A to Z" blogging challenge. Most repeat participants have already begun planning their posts for this April and will soon be posting theme reveals. Are there any themes you would particularly care to see, or learn about in April?

Sign-ups usually begin in March.  Followed by a schedule similar to below:

Theme reveal sign up: March 9
Theme reveal closes: March 14
Master list opens: March 23
Master list closes: April 4
After-survey: May 4-9
Reflections: May 3-8
Road-trip: May 11

To learn more about this challenge, or what you can expect to see this April, be sure to follow their website http://www.a-to-zchallenge.com/ 

Have you ever participated in this challenge? Will you be taking part this year? What other hops or challenges do you enjoy?
1 comment:

Karen Jones Gowen said...

I've been waiting for this announcement to encourage myself to sign up this year. I've done it for years, and also not done it for years.

February 23, 2026 at 12:23 PM

