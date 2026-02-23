A to Z Blogging Challenge 2026

It's almost time for the annual "A to Z" blogging challenge. Most repeat participants have already begun planning their posts for this April and will soon be posting theme reveals. Are there any themes you would particularly care to see, or learn about in April?Sign-ups usually begin in March. Followed by a schedule similar to below:
Theme reveal sign up: March 9
Theme reveal closes: March 14
Master list opens: March 23
Master list closes: April 4
After-survey: May 4-9
Reflections: May 3-8
Road-trip: May 11
To learn more about this challenge, or what you can expect to see this April, be sure to follow their website http://www.a-to-zchallenge.com/
Have you ever participated in this challenge? Will you be taking part this year? What other hops or challenges do you enjoy?
I've been waiting for this announcement to encourage myself to sign up this year. I've done it for years, and also not done it for years.
