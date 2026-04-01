IWSG: Writing Playlist

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APRIL 1 QUESTION - If you have a playlist (or could put one together) that either gets you in the groove to write or fits with one of your books, what is it? What type of music or what songs?
MY ANSWER - My playlists change frequently but often highlights hits from the 1980s and 90s. While I enjoy other time periods, those seem to be the ones I'm drawn to the most, but the genre changes based on mood and needs. I'm just as likely to listen to classical as rap and enjoy country just as much as rock and pop. I'm fortunate to have a family that loves music just as much as I do so they are just as eclectic in their tastes.
How about you? If you have a playlist (or could put one together) that either gets you in the groove to write or fits with one of your books, what is it? What type of music or what songs?
5 comments:
I love music from those time periods too. I can't listen to music when I write. I concentrate better in silence.
That's quite the variety of genres.
Whew! Cover the entire board, eh? I feel like that too with my inspirational songs but typically I only choose one or two per book. There are a couple that I'll use for all my writing, but I'm super picky about music -- a bit of an audiophobe, which is ironic considering I'm a composer. ;D Life is full of contradictions, eh?
I can't listen to music while I'm writing, so no playlists here!
Classical to rap? I love old school rap but only like a handful of classical. My guy likes Country and last year, after hearing enough songs, I guess I like Country now...just not all songs.
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