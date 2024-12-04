IWSG: Cliffhangers

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.
Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive. Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.
DECEMBER QUESTION - Do you write cliffhangers at the end of your stories? Are they a turn-off to you as a writer and/or a reader?
MY ANSWER - I'm not a fan of cliffhangers at the end of a story. I think they are fine for the end of a chapter, but not for a book - not even if that book is part of a series. Life is uncertain enough. I want closure at the end of my story. Even if it's not a "happily ever after".
How about you? Do you write cliffhangers at the end of your stories? Are they a turn-off to you as a writer and/or a reader?
2 comments:
I don't mind a good cliffhanger, if I love the book. And I look forward to the next installment. Have a Merry Christmas!
I'm like Cathrina. I don't mind good cliffhangers. Happy Holidays!
