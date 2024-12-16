"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Monday, December 16, 2024

Merry Christmas!


This picture was taken in the front yard of my old house some years ago. The figures were inherited from my grandmother. The manger was built by my husband and oldest daughter.

So far this year, we haven't had any freezes or snow. I'm sure we are due some.

Wherever you are, whatever your situation, I pray you all enjoy a beautiful holiday season full of your favorite traditions. May your best wishes come true.

Merry Christmas!
Natalie Aguirre said...

Happy Holidays, Sylvia! I hope to see you on the IWSG day in January.

December 16, 2024 at 5:28 AM

