Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good.
-Psalm 107:1 NIV
It's the week of Thanksgiving in the United States. I’ll be spending time with family and hopefully doing very little actual work :-). I also plan to enjoy some of my favorite foods, reading, and writing time!
I feel so very blessed. Despite the craziness of this year, I have so much for which to be thankful. Just as many of you probably do, this is the time of year I enter a particularly reflective mood. My heart is full of gratitude for so many things: I still have a job I enjoy, a home I love, and a family I adore.
For some fun reading, here are ten reasons I'm thankful to be a writer.
I'm also extremely thankful for my online family. As a thank-you to my readers and fellow bloggers, I wanted to share a short Thanksgiving romantic fiction piece I wrote a few years ago (it's about 800 words long). I hope you enjoy! http://writinginwonderland.blogspot.com/2017/11/thankful-every-day.html
Want to impress your dinner guests? Try: https://parade.com/1072705/jessicasager/thanksgiving-trivia/
I pray you all enjoy a wonderful week full of what you need. Happy Thanksgiving!
What are you thankful for having in your life?
1 comment:
There is always something to thank God for. Happy Thanksgiving!
