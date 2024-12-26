"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Thursday, December 26, 2024

Happy Boxing Day!

 


Happy Boxing Day! If you are not familiar with this celebration, it is usually observed the day after Christmas. Originally, it was a day to donate gifts to those in need, or those who worked for you, depending on where you were from and how you were raised - mostly started in the United Kingdom.

Even if you have never heard of or celebrated this day before, I hope you had a wonderful Christmas yesterday and that you are able to count your blessings. Please remember to check in on those less fortunate than you - there is always someone worse off. We can all serve as a blessing to someone, and I pray we never forget this fact. As the old adage goes, "the quickest way to forget your problems is to help someone else with theirs" - even if it's just being there for them and listening. Happy Boxing Day!

