Happy Boxing Day! If you are not familiar with this celebration, it is usually observed the day after Christmas. Originally, it was a day to donate gifts to those in need, or those who worked for you, depending on where you were from and how you were raised - mostly started in the United Kingdom.
Even if you have never heard of or celebrated this day before, I hope you had a wonderful Christmas yesterday and that you are able to count your blessings. Please remember to check in on those less fortunate than you - there is always someone worse off. We can all serve as a blessing to someone, and I pray we never forget this fact. As the old adage goes, "the quickest way to forget your problems is to help someone else with theirs" - even if it's just being there for them and listening. Happy Boxing Day!
No comments:
Post a Comment