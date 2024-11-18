Winning NaNoWriMo in Just 9 Days!

However, if you are struggling to finish, or if you find yourself wishing you had joined in - it's not too late. There are two weeks left to November, and thanks to Melissa Maygrove I found the article How I Won NaNoWriMo in 9 Days.
That's right - nine days! The author, Ava Jae, shares her tips to completing her work in such a short amount of time. She also offers statistics to show you how she achieved her goal. It's worth a look.
Best of luck and HAPPY WRITING!
Are you participating in NaNoWriMo? How are you doing?
1 comment:
Not this year. Nine days is impressive. First year I participated, a fellow writer did it in five days. I still can't imagine ten thousand words a day.
Post a Comment