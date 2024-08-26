Labor Day is quickly approaching and there are ways to celebrate with writing challenges, prompts, and events.
Mini 1000 - A writing challenge that runs from the Thursday before Labor Day through Labor Day, where participants write 1,000 words a day for five days. This can result in a short story, essay, flash fictions, poems, or the first chapter of a novel or memoir.
Labor Day Writing Prompts - Write about family vacations, Labor Day celebrations, or things that require work but are loved.
WriterCon - An event that takes place over Labor Day weekend in Oklahoma City, where writers can learn about writing, marketing, and publishing.
Joyce Carol Oates "Labor Day" Revision Workshop - A MasterClass lesson that covers topics such as writing short fiction, developing voice, and exploring classic works of fiction.
How about you? How are you celebrating Labor Day? What projects are you working to complete?
