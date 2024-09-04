IWSG: Writing Rules

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.
SEPTEMBER Question - Since it's back to school time, let's talk English class. What's a writing rule you learned in school that messed you up as a writer?
MY ANSWER - "Write what you know". While I don't necessarily see this as bad advice, so many people tout this as if it were really "You can ONLY write what you know." Because of this, I steered away from a lot of topics I was previously excited about when I was young. However, as I grew older, I realized if this were true, we would never have authors create whole universes such as Star Trek and Lord of the Rings.
What about you? What's a writing rule you learned in school that messed you up as a writer?
I've since learned that less is more when it comes to adjectives and adverbs., but boy how I loved using them way back when I was in school.
Very good point. And how do we learn things if we don't know them?
