15 August Deadlines: Some Due Today

1) DarkLit Press: In the Gallows Wake – A Pirate Horror Anthology - This is a fiction anthology of “piratical horror stories that are certain to plunge readers into the heart of darkness on the high seas, where cursed pirates and spectral ships reign with terror and betrayal, promising no soul safe passage through their nightmarish waters.” And, “Diverse voices in pirate stories transform the high seas into a vibrant canvas of human experience, weaving a rich tapestry that blends historical accuracy with untold narratives, ensuring every wave and whisper carries the weight of authenticity and boundless imagination. This approach not only breathes life into the sails of traditional tales but also charts a course toward a more inclusive and multifaceted exploration of freedom, identity, and adventure.”
They also accept reprints.
Deadline: 1 August 2024
Length: 4,000-6,000 words
Pay: $0.01/word
Details here.
2) The First Line Journal
They want fiction (all genres) and poetry that begins with pre-set first lines, one for each quarterly issue. For nonfiction, they want critical articles about your favorite first line from a literary work. For fiction and poetry, for the Fall issue, the first line is:
“When she was eight, Alice Henderson briefly held the world record for filling her mouth with marbles.”
Deadline: 1 August 2024 for the Fall issue
Length: 300-5,000 words for fiction; 500-800 words for nonfiction
Pay: $25-50 for fiction, $25 for nonfiction, $10 for poetry (less postage fee for international writers – see guidelines)
Details here.
3) Zombies in the New Normal Anthology
This is a fiction anthology – they want real-world based zombie horror. They have detailed guidelines about the kind of stories they want, including, “At its heart, this anthology is about America and the sometimes blind resilience to carry on. These stories hint at that resilience and acceptance of this “New Normal.””
Deadline: 1 August 2024
Length: 3,000-12,000 words
Pay: $100
Details here (scroll down).
4) The Other Stories Podcast
This is a horror/sci-fi/thriller fiction podcast from Hawk & Cleaver. They accept themed fiction submissions of up to 2,000 words. Some upcoming themes are: The Tarot, deadline 1 August; Shakespeare, deadline 1 September; and Bleeding Hearts, deadline 1 November 2024.
Deadlines: See above
Length: Up to 2,000 words
Pay: £15
Details here, here, and here.
5 - 7) Motherwell: Holidays as a Parent, and more
Motherwell is a general-interest magazine on parenting; they accept essays, and work in other formats, on parenting. They accept perspective pieces, personal essays, essays on the ‘parenting and food’ theme, and more. They’re currently also looking for completed essays on ‘Holidays as a Parent’ theme. “We’d love to invite submissions about what the holidays (e.g. Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Thanksgiving) mean to you and your family. Or anything regarding how they make you feel about being a parent. We are open to a range of formats and lengths: personal essays, humor pieces, listicles, anecdotes, etc. These submissions will go through our regular paid/unpaid process (see dropdown menu). All formats welcome and please include a word count (we tend to cap at 1,200).” Please note, some submissions to this magazine (shorter pieces, alternative formats, and more) are unpaid.
Deadline: Unspecified
Length: Up to 1,200 words for essays
Pay: Unspecified
Details here.
(Motherwell has more than one category listed on Submittable; please be sure to submit in the correct one.)
The deadline for submissions is AUGUST 31, 2024. Habits. Attitudes. Breaking bad habits and replacing them with good habits play an important role in self-care. Change your attitude and you can change your life. And self-care - including mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual wellbeing - is vital to ensuring that your needs are met. It's probably what we neglect the most. We are looking for true stories about how you realized a certain habit or attitude was detrimental to you, what you did to change that, and the difference it made in your life.
Here are some ideas that might prompt you to recall a story you'd like to share:
- Your strategy for making new habits that are better for you
- Your strategy for breaking bad habits
- How you made a conscious decision to change
- How changing your habits and attitudes reduced your stress and improved your fitness, health, relationships, work, fun...
- How proper self-care improved your life
- What changes did you make to put yourself first on your "To-Do" list?
- Did you eliminate people from your life, or at least reduce your exposure to them, as part of your plan? And if you couldn't, did you at least change how you reacted to them?
- Did you take back control of your life? Take back the power?
- Did stepping outside your comfort zone help you create new, better habits?
- How deviating from your routine helped you break a habit
- Did keeping a journal help?
- How you made a new, good habit and conquered an old, bad one
- Breaking familiar patterns and how that helped
- Baby steps to change - step by step
- Learning to say "no" - setting boundaries
- Learning to ask for help
- Did you work with someone to make the changes? An accountability partner? A family member or friend?
- Did you teach someone else how to break bad habits, make new ones, change their attitude, reclaim their power?
- Have you become more assertive or outspoken? Changed how someone treated you?
DUE August 31, 2024.
