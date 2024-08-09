National Book Lover's Day

I hope you're enjoying an excellent read today!If you've never heard of this celebration, National Book Lovers Day harnesses all the excitement bibliophiles feel about books into one celebration on August 9th. *Bibliophile – a person who has a great appreciation for or collects books.
A day for all those who love to read, National Book Lovers Day encourages you to find your favorite reading place, a good book (whether it be fiction or non-fiction) and read the day away. However, why should we only celebrate for a signal day? I hope you're able to enjoy reading every day. If not, at least give yourself the weekend to partake.
Curious about the history of this day, or how others are spending it? Check out:
How About you? WHAT ARE YOU READING?
1 comment:
I am reading a book right now, so I have a perfect excuse for doing so tonight.
Post a Comment