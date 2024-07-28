"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Reading Lists and Ray Bradbury

A few years ago, I went through a Ray Bradbury phase. You can read about my fascination with him here: The Language of Ray Bradbury.  Also: Genius of Bradbury. Before that, I hadn't read much by him. 

I mention this because one of my main goals this summer was to put a dent in my enormous "to be read" pile. Recently, I was able to finish another of his books Zen in the Art of Writing. This book is a collection of essays the author wrote over the course of multiple decades on the joys and struggles of both reading and writing.

"Bradbury, all charged up, drunk on life, joyous with writing, puts together past essays on writing and creativity and discharges every ounce of zest and gusto in him."--Kirkus Reviews 

I enjoyed this book tremendously and found myself revisiting some of the essays multiple times in the last two months. He shares some of his personal experiences, wisdom, advice, and excitement for the craft.

"Zen and the Art of Writing is purely and simply Bradbury's love song to his craft."--Los Angeles Times

How about you? What goals are you working to accomplish? What are you doing to enjoy your love of the craft? I wish you the best of luck!

