Independence Day is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the Declaration of Independence of the United States, on July 4, 1776.
This next week, and Thursday specifically, the United States of America celebrates our Independence Day.
This picture to the left is my dad at 18. We have a family full of men who have served in various branches of the military.
Some time ago, I shared a post about the history of our national anthem if you'd like to check that out here: https://writinginwonderland.blogspot.com/2023/06/national-flag-day-and-star-spangled.html
Thank you to all of the men and women who have served, or are currently serving, our country in ANY way. You are appreciated more than you know.
I'm spending some time celebrating with family and friends. I hope you are all able to do the same.
Are you reading any great books this week?
1 comment:
My father served in Vietnam and was career military.
Post a Comment