IWSG: Writing Software, Apps, and Tools

Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive. Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.
JULY 3 QUESTION - What are your favorite writing processing (e.g. Word, Scrivener, yWriter, Dabble), writing apps, software, and tools? Why do you recommend them? And which one is your all-time favorite that you cannot live without and use daily or at least whenever you write?
MY ANSWER - The only software I use consistently is Microsoft Word - both at work and at home - and google docs for work alone. I don't really use any writing apps.
