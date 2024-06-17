"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Monday, June 17, 2024

Adding to Our Literary Travels

This is the time of year that my family starts planning and taking trips. We all enjoy traveling, the sun, and being together.

Of course, I usually try to work in a few literary stops along the way. Anything from where an author stayed or lived, to towns or building mentioned in favorite stories are options on my list. Our travels usually inspire my own writing as well. We haven't decided for sure what we are doing this summer yet, although several options have been shared.

However, we did make a trip to Orlando in March to visit Disney and Universal. One of our stops at Disney Springs included a visit to an Irish Pub: Raglan Road. This is a table-service restaurant that serves Irish fare in a festive atmosphere. The restaurant has been a mainstay, and one of the most popular locations in Disney Springs, since opening there in 2005. Yet few know its name actually comes from a poem by Irish author Patrick Kavanagh. Here is a link to that wonderful poem: "On Raglan Road". The poem also refers to the "Queen of Hearts" which I found interesting.
