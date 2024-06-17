Adding to Our Literary Travels

This is the time of year that my family starts planning and taking trips. We all enjoy traveling, the sun, and being together.
However, we did make a trip to Orlando in March to visit Disney and Universal. One of our stops at Disney Springs included a visit to an Irish Pub: Raglan Road. This is a table-service restaurant that serves Irish fare in a festive atmosphere. The restaurant has been a mainstay, and one of the most popular locations in Disney Springs, since opening there in 2005. Yet few know its name actually comes from a poem by Irish author Patrick Kavanagh. Here is a link to that wonderful poem: "On Raglan Road". The poem also refers to the "Queen of Hearts" which I found interesting.
Below you can see a few other literary inspired wanderings:
Literary Travels:
17 New Orleans French Quarter Literary Hot Spots
26 Days of Literary Scotland
7 Austin, Texas Literary Locations
10 Italian Literary Hot Spots
10 Places You Can Drink Like Your Favorite Writer
10 Reading Venues Worth a Visit
7 Literary Locations to Visit With Kids
5 Writers Homes for Literary Vacations
Poe Museum
How about you? Do you enjoy travel? What have been some of your favorite locales? Have any of them inspired your own stories? Have you been to Raglan Road of read the poem?
