IWSG: Services Needed - Writers Need Each Other

Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive. Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
JUNE 5 QUESTION - In this constantly evolving industry, what kind of offering/service do you think the IWSG should consider offering to members?
MY ANSWER - There are so many things IWSG members have been good about offering that I would love to see continued or brought back. First, I wish we still offered the annual anthology contest. This was great motivation to work both individually and as a group. This contest often inspired ideas, creativity, editing, design, layout, marketing, blogging, education, and fun. This was a great way to cheer each other on, even when we were not personally participating or selected for an issue. Secondly, the IWSG readers group disappeared. It would be nice if we could bring this back, but highlighting books of members so we could share marketing and reviews. We did this some, but it would be nice to return to it. While I was not able to participate in everything both of these opportunities afforded, it was nice to know they were there and to jump in to support when able. While many of us still offer recommendations, words of support, cheerleading, etc. it does not appear to happen on the same scale as when both of these options were available.
What about you? In this constantly evolving industry, what kind of offering/service do you think the IWSG should consider offering to members?
Someone else mentioned the Anthology too. It sounds like a good service for our members.
Happy IWSG Day! I enjoyed reading the anthologies and would love to see them offered again. I would also love to see help with marketing and collaboration opportunities as well.
