June is National Audiobook Month, when hundreds of retailers encourage people to give listening to books a try. These businesses run various promotions and discounts to get more listeners interested in the format.
The Audiobook Publishers Association has spearheaded audiobook month for a number of years. Audible, Kobo audiobooks, Google Play Books, Storytel, Scribd, Audiobooks.com, and dozens of others offer audiobooks.
Did you know you could access complete audiobooks for FREE on YouTube?
To learn more about the history of this celebration check out: National Audiobook Month 2024
Have you tried an audiobook? Which are your favorites? When do you listen to them?
Audiobooks aren't my thing, but four of my books are available on audio.
