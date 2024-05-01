IWSG: Distractions and Determination

Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.
Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive. Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.
MAY 1 QUESTION - How do you deal with distractions when you are writing? Do they derail you?
MY ANSWER - Honestly, it depends on what type of distraction is occurring. Sometimes, the distraction are severe issues that result in emotional burn out, so, I just have to walk away until I can rest and heal. Sometimes, it's simpler and I just have to guard my writing time carefully. Every day I try to be honest with myself about whether I am using something as an excuse to procrastinate, or if I need to prioritize other matters for a while. Either way, if you are determined to succeed and feed your craft, you learn to balance. There will always be times when it is more of a struggle than others. That's what makes us human.
What about you? How do you deal with distractions when you are writing? Do they derail you?
I so agree with you that if you're committed to writing you learn to balance it all. It's essential, especially if you have a day job.
When I get up early (4:30) distractions are minimal. But sometimes when the sun comes up the distractions are too much or very serious and my writing takes a back seat.
