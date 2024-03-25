Easter 2024

We just finished Spring Break here. I spent the majority of it ill. I've been sick more in the last nine months than I have been in the previous few years combined. I'm hoping the upcoming long weekend will offer me a chance to finish recuperating.I hope you are all able to enjoy some much need time of relaxation, fun, and love this weekend as well.
Looking for a great Easter read? Check out This Easter Reading List.For a little Easter writing inspiration, check out one of my former posts 4 Easter Inspired Prompts, or this list I came across: Easter Journal Prompts.
Do you celebrate Easter? How are you celebrating this season? Have you tried writing anything Easter inspired, or similar to the above prompts? Do you want to share anything that you have felt pulling at your heart lately?
1 comment:
I'm so sorry that you were sick for spring break and so much in general. I hope you feel better soon. Spring break is this week here. Since I don't have a kid in school anymore, it doesn't matter to me much. I'm going to spend Easter with my daughter and son-in-law. Have a happy, healthy holiday.
Post a Comment