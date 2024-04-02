IWSG: Using Social Media

Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive. Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
APRIL 3 QUESTION - How long have you been blogging? (Or on Facebook/Twitter/Instagram?) What do you like about it and how has it changed?
MY ANSWER - My first Blog post was in October 2010. I joined Facebook around the same time. I was hesitant about both. A friend encouraged me to start the blog as a way to get back into my writing which I had given up for a time. I finally joined Facebook because my daughter's ballet studio only had a Facebook account instead of a web page and it was the easiest way to keep up with information about her classes and performances. While I quickly became comfortable with both platforms, I've used them to varying degrees since. Some months, I blogged nearly every day while others I only blogged a couple times a month. Sometimes I'm on Facebook and posting multiple times a day, and other times it may be weeks between visits. I joined Twitter sometime later but have barely every utilized it. I joined Instagram and Pinterest in the years that followed but utilize them in much the same pattern as Facebook. I like Facebook for keeping up with friends and family, and for checking out what other professionals are doing. I enjoy Instagram and Pinterest for checking creativity and sharing design ideas as well.
