Reminder of A to Z and Twitter Pitch

It's nearly time for the 2024 "Twitter Pitch" as well as he 2024 "A to Z Blogging Challenge". If you're interested in either:
#IWSGPit Twitter Party
The next #IWSGPit will be March 27, 2024.
10:00 am - 8:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.
Create a Twitter-length pitch for your completed and polished manuscript and leave room for genre, age, and the hashtag. On Wednesday, March 27, 2024, Tweet your pitch using #IWSGPit. If your pitch receives a favorite/heart from a publisher/agent check their submission guidelines and send your requested query.
Many writers have seen their books published from a Twitter pitch - it’s a quick and easy way to put your manuscript in front of publishers and agents.
For hashtags and guidelines, visit our #IWSGPit page.
Do authors really find agents and publishers through a Twitter pitch party? Yes they do! Dancing Lemur Press, L.L.C. has found FIVE authors from this event, including one of our best sellers, Damien Larkin.
So, get your pitches ready for March!
It's also almost time for the annual "A to Z" blogging challenge. Most repeat participants have already begun planning their posts for this April and will soon be posting theme reveals. Are there any themes you would particularly care to see, or learn about in April?Sign-ups usually begin in March. Followed by a schedule similar to below:
Theme reveal sign up: March 8
Theme reveal closes: March 20
Master list opens: March 29
Master list closes: April 7
After-survey: May 1-8
Reflections: May 3-8
Road-trip: May 10
Theme reveal sign up: March 8
Theme reveal closes: March 20
Master list opens: March 29
Master list closes: April 7
After-survey: May 1-8
Reflections: May 3-8
Road-trip: May 10
To learn more about this challenge, or what you can expect to see this April, be sure to follow their website http://www.a-to-zchallenge.com/
Will you be participating in #IWSGPit? Have you had success with a Twitter pitch party? Have you ever participated in the "A to Z" challenge? Will you be taking part this year? What other hops or challenges do you enjoy? Are you attending any this year? Do you have a favorite that we haven't listed here?
3 comments:
The Twitter pitch contest is a great opportunity for writers who are ready to query. I've never done the A-Z challenge. It's too much of a commitment for me.
Little over a week away for the pitch and then we slide into the Challenge.
I did not know the Twitter Pitch was still going on. I'm not there this year but maybe next year.
I check in on twitter about once a week to see how the crazies are doing. I say that in that there is a feed of people I follow and then a "curated?" list that is titled For You. It gets a little wild. I have blocked some of the wilder elements. But I am not kidding about the crazies. Now what does that say that X gives me a list of all that? lol
Post a Comment