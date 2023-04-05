IWSG: Writing Books, Character Creation, and the Proust Character Profile Questionnaire

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.
Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post.

APRIL 5 QUESTION - Do you remember writing your first book? What were your thoughts about a career path on writing? Where are you now and how is it working out for you? If you're at the start of the journey, what are your goals?
MY ANSWER - Depending on your word count requirements, I probably have not written a book - yet. I write short stories. The longest work I've written is about 60,000 words. However, few have seen it. It needs major work. It's a story that I'm still passionate about, but I have to find the time to do it justice. In the meantime, I need to finish the myriad of projects and obligations currently on my plate. I hope to return to and finish it one day. Maybe I'll even give another book length story a shot. Until then, I enjoy trying new things and honing my craft.
If you're struggling with your current manuscript, you might check out my article "Character Creation and the Proust Character Profile Questionnaire" over on the IWSG blog. Click the link to the right to check it out. I have found this process extremely beneficial when I am stuck.
How about you? Have you written a book? What are your future plans? Have you tried the Prouse Questionnaire?
