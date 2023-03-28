March Scribbler Box: Taking Chances

Some of you may remember a few years ago I tried a subscription box service called Scribbler. If you'd like to learn more about what attracted me to this service, or why I discontinued it after more than a year, please click the link in my "Labels" below.
However, a couple of times since cancelling I've given them another chance. The last time I did so was February 2022, and I was extremely disappointed. Yet, for some unknown reason I had an overwhelming need to try again for their fifth anniversary box. Maybe I was feeling nostalgic, maybe I was hoping for a surprise, or maybe I was simply going through withdrawals because it had been weeks since I'd stepped into an actual bookstore.
No matter the reason, I was pleasantly surprised. Perhaps it is ironic that this month's theme is "Taking Chances".
First, for those who are not familiar with this service, you can pay a fee (one time, annually, or monthly) to receive shipments of "selected for you material" pertaining to writing. Touted as "The only subscription box for novelists - created by authors, for authors." The monthly box can be purchased for just $27.50 - $29.99. However, don't forget the additional ten dollars or so a month in shipping.
The website claims the box will help novelists do the three most important things: stay motivated, improve craft, and connect with writing professionals. Inside each box is - curated writerly gifts, a new release novel, a revision letter from an editor, an exclusive invitation to chat with a publishing professional, and a collectible "writing passport" from a bestselling author. To learn more: https://www.goscribbler.com/
Two things I noticed upon receiving this latest box. First, the box had a slight change. It's still the same typical brown box with their logo and design. However, this month the text was in all white instead of the usual black. While that's not a huge deal for me, it was an interesting touch to celebrate an anniversary. The second thing I noticed upon opening the box was the missing confetti packing. This was a wonderful surprise for me. I've always hated the messy confetti packing strips. This time, they simply wrapped the items in a tissue paper sporting their logo.
Upon unwrapping the paper, instead of the customary writing exercise/contest postcard there was a card simply thanking me for continuing to support them. The "Curated Writerly Gifts" this month include a shiny typewriter sticker, a "READ" pin with an interesting skeleton/guitar image, a magnet with a quote by Erasmus, a package of Gary Poppins popcorn, a waterproof notebook (yes, even the paper is supposed to be waterproof), this month's featured novel, and an individually published copy of a stand-alone prequel short story (see picture above).
Emmi Castor grew up in a small town near Salem. Her home is centuries old, originally built by an ancestor renowned for witchcraft. Her grandfather converted the house into the Museum of Magic, collecting the arcane and putting it on display for all to see. But Emmi knows one thing for absolute certain…
Magic is not real.
But then a fae boy named Puck appears inside her house, the broken remains of a centuries-old witch bottle at his feet. At nearly the same time, a Hunter arrives on her doorstep, weapons drawn. Ghostly shadows call to her from the mirror, and Emmi’s grandfather is missing—perhaps kidnapped by nefarious fae, perhaps victim to the those who prey on magic.
History hides the truth.
Puck tells Emmi that she has the power to protect magical beings. He’s fae, but he’s also her only ally, and together, they explore the real-life history of witchcraft mingled with the unknown influence of the fae. Emmi must reconstruct the witch bottle, save her grandfather, and maybe even fall in love…but she has to be careful.
You can never trust the fae.
This is truly a story told like no other--the author wrote the text one chapter at a time in conjunction with reader votes, dice roles, tarot card pulls, and other forms of chance! The end result is a fun, unexpected romp where you never know what will happen next...but other than the fictional main characters, all the history and lore in the book is based on real events, archives, and texts.
What about you? Have you read anything from this author? Do you subscribe to any boxing services? What do you recommend? Have you heard of SCRIBBLER? Are you tempted to join?
No comments:
Post a Comment