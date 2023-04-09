2023 Easter

I hope you are all able to enjoy some much need time of relaxation, fun, and love this weekend.
Looking for a great Easter read? Check out This Easter Reading List.For a little Easter writing inspiration, check out one of my former posts 4 Easter Inspired Prompts, or this list I came across: Easter Journal Prompts.
Do you celebrate Easter? How are you celebrating this season? Have you tried writing anything Easter inspired, or similar to the above prompts? Do you want to share anything that you have felt pulling at your heart lately?
