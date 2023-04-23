2023 National Library Week

It's the annual National Library Week (April 23 - 29, 2023) in America. This is a time to celebrate the contributions of our nation's libraries and library workers and to promote library use and support. From free access to books and online resources for families to library business centers that help support entrepreneurship and retraining, libraries offer opportunity to all. The theme for National Library Week 2023, "There's More to the Story."
Libraries are full of stories in a variety of formats from picture books to large print, audiobooks to ebooks, and more. But there's so much more to the story. Libraries of Things lend items like museum passes, games, musical instruments, and tools. Library programming brings communities together for entertainment, education, and connection through book clubs, storytimes, movie nights, crafting classes, and lectures. Library infrastructure advances communities, providing internet and technology access, literacy skills, and support for businesses, job seekers, and entrepreneurs. National Library Week 2023 will be a great time to tell your library’s multi-faceted story.
"I am so honored to serve as honorary chair of National Library Week for 2023! As a young immigrant child, I came to this country when I was six years old with no English. I know firsthand that there’s so much more to the story when it comes to libraries, just like there’s more to my story. I am the product of amazing libraries and librarians, who saw me, supported me, and nurtured me. Through books, movies, games, giveaways, and engaging programming, I found the courage to go for my dreams. So it is with the greatest joy that I join ALA in celebrating libraries everywhere and all they do to inspire, invigorate, and lift up communities!"
Celebration Days During National Library Week
Monday, April 24: Right to Read Day, the State of America's Libraries Report is released, including Top Ten Frequently Challenged Books of 2022.
Tuesday, April 25: National Library Workers Day, a day for library staff, users, administrators, and Friends groups to recognize the valuable contributions made by all library workers.
Wednesday, April 26: National Library Outreach Day (formerly National Bookmobile Day), a day to celebrate library outreach and the dedicated library professionals who are meeting their patrons where they are.
Thursday, April 27: Take Action for Libraries Day, a day to rally advocates to support libraries.
