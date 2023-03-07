"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

2023 A to Z Challenge

It's nearly time for the 2023 "A to Z Blogging Challenge".

Important Dates for 2022

Mar 12 - Theme Reveal OPEN
Mar 18 - Theme Reveal CLOSES
Mar 26 – Master List OPENS — officially sign up for the challenge
April 1 - 30 Posts for this challenge.
April 8 - Master List CLOSES
May 1 - Reflections OPEN
May 6 - Reflections CLOSES
May 15- Road Trip starts

For more information, or to sign up for the challenge check the website where you can find all things A to Z related. Click here to visit and receive updates.

Unfortunately, I won't have time to participate this year. I'm working two jobs, trying to complete another degree, and still find time for my family and their events.

How about you? Have you participated in this challenge before? Will you be participating in this year's challenge?
Natalie Aguirre said...

I'm glad you're not going to stress yourself out by trying to do the A-Z challenge while working two jobs. I've never had enough time to do it because I've always been busy with my job and other things.

March 7, 2023 at 4:11 AM
Alex J. Cavanaugh said...

I participated in the first one and then at least five more years before I had to drop out.

March 7, 2023 at 4:12 AM

