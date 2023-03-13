March 17 is the traditional day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. If you're interested in participating, but not quite sure how, check out this article I shared a couple of years ago: Irish Classics, Prompts, and Party Tips.
Feeling Lucky? Check out the post about where I and a few other writers get their inspiration: https://iwsganthologies.blogspot.com/2022/03/feeling-lucky.html
Some additional educational and fun holiday ideas include:
- Streaming Irish jigs and songs.
- Watching traditional Irish dance on YouTube or chrome cast to your TV.
- Adding green food dye to your short bread cookie recipes.
- Sewing or gluing crazy Green Irish hats, ties or belts using felt, ribbons, or fabrics.
- Cooking Irish Stew, scones and clotted cream or butter from scratch or from cans.
- Telling Irish fables about leprechauns, rainbows, pots of gold, or gnomes.
- Reminding your children about the “kiss of the blarney” and the folkloric tradition known today as “the gift of the gab”.
- Research the real St. Patrick.
How about you? Are you celebrating St. Patrick's Day? How are you spending this time?
No comments:
Post a Comment