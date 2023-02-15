15 Submission Opportunity Deadlines Fast Approaching

Chicken Soup for the Soul - this publication is currently seeking submissions for seven different titles. Deadlines vary from this week through the end of the year. Check them out at: https://www.chickensoup.com/story-submissions/possible-book-topics/
PRISM PRIZE FOR CLIMATE
LITERATURE
https://homeboundpublications.com/prism-prize/
NO ENTRY FEE. Deadline February 28, 2023. Sponsored by The Wayfarer’s environmental editor Gail Collins-Ranadive, the prize carries an award of $1,000 and publication of the winning manuscript. Potential climate writers need not be intimidated by a perceived need for extensive research. Just start where you stand, and write out of your experience and expertise. Submit a complete manuscript (preferably no more than 65,000 words for nonfiction or fiction submissions and no more than 125, 8.5 x 11 pages for poetry.)
ALPINE FELLOWSHIP WRITING
PRIZE
https://alpinefellowship.com/writing-prize
NO ENTRY FEE NOTED. Deadline March 1, 2023. Awarded for the best piece of writing on the theme of the Alpine Fellowship 2023 - Flourishing. The winner of the Writing Prize will receive a cash prize, and the runners up will receive travel expense support that must be used to attend our 2023 symposium which will be held from 10th-13th August 2023 in Fjällnäs, Sweden. First place: £3,000 cash grant. Second place: £1,000 travel expense. Third place: £1,000 travel expense. Open internationally. A maximum of 2,500 words per entry.
THE PREMISES SHORT STORY
CONTEST
https://onthepremises.com/current-contest/NO ENTRY FEE. Deadline March 3, 2023. No fiction aimed at readers younger than 12, no
exploitative sex, no over-the-top grossout horror, and no stories that are
obvious parodies of existing fictional worlds/characters created by other
authors. (For the same reason, we do not accept “fan fiction”.) Other than
that, we’ll take anything from the most super-realistic literary drama to crazy
farces (real-world or otherwise) to any variant of science fiction or fantasy
you can imagine. Limit 1,000 and 5,000 words. First place $250. Second place
$200. Third place $150. Honorable mention $75.
FITZCARRALDO EDITIONS/MAHLER & LEWITT STUDIOS
ESSAY PRIZE
https://fitzcarraldoeditions.com/prizes/essay-prizeNO ENTRY FEE. Deadline March 13, 2023. The prize awards £3,000 to the best proposal for a
book-length essay (minimum 25,000 words) by a writer resident in the UK &
Ireland who has yet to secure a publishing deal. In addition to the £3,000
prize the winner has the opportunity to go on residency at the Mahler &
LeWitt Studios in Spoleto, Italy, to work on their book. The book will then be
published by Fitzcarraldo Editions. (Thanks www.authorspublish.com)
NERVOUS GHOST PRESS BOOK PRIZE https://www.nervousghostpress.org/prize-guidelinesNO ENTRY FEE. Deadline March 13, 2023. For prose, considers single author, original, unpublished writing between 50,000 and 100,000 words. For poetry, considers single author, original, unpublished writing between 48 and 128 pages. Entries are welcome from anyone, anywhere in the United States of America. The prizes are open to new and established writers. The prizes are an advance of $1,000, and a publishing contract. (Thanks www.authorspublish.com)
HENTOEN INTERNATIONAL
https://hekint.org/
NO ENTRY FEE. Deadline March 15, 2023. Students currently enrolled in a medical school or program are encouraged to submit to Hektoen International’s 2022 Medical Student Essay Contest. Winner receives $3,500, runner-up $2,500. Essays can be on any topic as it relates to medicine. Art, history, and literature topics are preferred. Essays should be under 1,200 words.
THE EVERY ANIMAL PROJECT
https://www.everyanimalproject.com/contact/
Deadline March 31, 2023 We are currently accepting submissions around the theme of courageous animals for our first anthology, debuting in December 2023, The Dog Who Wooed at the World. Stories should explain how an animal’s bravery inspired and moved you. Stories must be true (non-fiction). They must relate to non-human animals (of any species) and can be about your personal experiences/growth because of an animal, an issue threatening animals today, or other aspects of the human/non-human animal relationship. One winning author will receive a $300 prize, and the second place author will receive $200. All other authors with stories chosen for the book will receive a $50 award, along with a free copy of the book upon its publication in 2023 a week before its release to the general public. Stories not chosen for the book will have the opportunity to be featured online on the blog, with a $20 award. Please keep your submission roughly between 500 and 3,000 words.
BAEN FANTASY ADVENTURE AWARD
https://www.baen.com/contest-faaNO ENTRY FEE. Deadline April 30, 2023. Write and submit a short story of no more than 8,000 words.
It must be a work of fantasy, though all fantasy genres are open, e.g. epic fantasy,
heroic fantasy, sword and sorcery, contemporary fantasy, etc. The grand prize
winner will be published as the featured story on the Baen Books main website
and paid at industry-standard rates for professional story submittals. The
author will also receive a handsome engraved award and a prize package
containing $500 of free Baen Books. Second place winner will receive a prize
package containing $500 of free Baen Books. Third place winner will receive a
prize package containing $300 of free Baen Books.
