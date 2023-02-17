"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Friday, February 17, 2023

2023 Virtual and F2F Workshops, Comic Cons, and more...


February 18 - Hickory Con is a one day, in person comic con event in North Carolina. To learn more, check out: Home (hickorycon.com)

March 24-26 - Galaxycon is a 4-Day FESTIVAL OF FANDOM with celebrities, creators, voice actors, cosplayers, entertainers, fan groups, gamers, panelists, streamers, and wrestlers in Richmond, VA. To learn more: Galaxycon Richmond

March 31 - April 2 - CyPhaCon: https://www.cyphacon.org/ - taking place in the Lake Charles Civic Center Complex, CYPHACON 2023 is the largest fan run Pop Culture Convention in the State of Louisiana!

July 14-16 - ConGregate is a speculative fiction convention held in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina. To learn more: ConGregate 7 / DeepSouthCon 59 (con-gregate.com)

July 27 - 30 - Galaxycon is a 4-Day FESTIVAL OF FANDOM with celebrities, creators, voice actors, cosplayers, entertainers, fan groups, gamers, panelists, streamers, and wrestlers in Raleigh, NC. To learn more: GalaxyCon Raleigh

August - Wake Forest mini Comic Con - WakeForest, NC - https://www.facebook.com/WFComiCon/

September 1-3 - Galaxycon is a 4-Day FESTIVAL OF FANDOM with celebrities, creators, voice actors, cosplayers, entertainers, fan groups, gamers, panelists, streamers, and wrestlers in Austin, TX. To learn more: Austin Galaxycon

December 1 - 3 - Galaxycon is a 4-Day FESTIVAL OF FANDOM with celebrities, creators, voice actors, cosplayers, entertainers, fan groups, gamers, panelists, streamers, and wrestlers in Columbus, Ohio. To learn more: Galaxycon in Columbus

If you'd like to see an even longer list of opportunities, check out the IWSG page here: https://www.insecurewriterssupportgroup.com/p/publications.html

How about you? Are you attending any this year? Do you have a favorite that we haven't listed here?


