Gilmore Girls Reading List

Out of curiosity, we googled to see if anyone had typed up a list of all of the books mentioned in the series. Not only are there dozens of lists, but they also range in numbers from approximately fifty to more than 500 titles.
Some of the smaller lists don't seem to have caught all of the titles. Some of the longer ones mention not only the titles the main character discusses, but also the ones she is seen silently reading, or they can be seen on the shelves in her room(s) throughout the series.
The most comprehensive list we have found so far is this one by Jules Buono. There are 518 titles listed. My daughter was dismayed to find she has only read 18 of the titles so far, and now she is digging through my personal library to see how many more of the titles she can find to consume. I have not yet checked to see how many I have read. A quick perusal showed I may not care to read them all, but I have read quite a few.
Regardless of whether or not either of us ever reads them all, it's great to see her reinspired to pursue a love of reading. It's also been great to have discussions about not only the show, but so many of these books as well.
How about you? Have you ever seen the show? Did you like it? How many of these 518 titles have you read?
1 comment:
FOR RECOVERY OF STOLEN BITCOIN / CRYPTOCURRENCY , RECOVERY OF LOST FUNDS FROM SCAMMER.
Good day to everyone here on this platform, I'm Maria Elisabeth from Montana, United State. A single Mom of Three daughter, My ex left because i had three daughters without a male child, It's been two years we divorced, I meant a guy on social media dating site who accepted my kid's so i taught everything was going well, due to the trust i have towards him, he was able to talk me into investing on a trading platform and i did. I never knew that it was a scam, by the time i start suspecting his actions i then now hire (wizarderrick@gmail.com) /Whats’App +1 (616) 540-6244 who was referred to me by a very old childhood friend from Missouri. this great wizard got his mobile phone hacked and then discover he was cheating on me and also a scammer, I give a special greetings to wizard errick who did everything in his professional best to help me get back my scammed funds from the scammer, really don't know where i would have ended up by now if not for him. you can reach out to him on /What - /s’App +1 (616) 540-6244
Post a Comment