Veteran Writing: Submissions Open

Ten years ago, my interview of Vietnam War Veteran and author Tim O’Brien appeared in Proud to Be: Writing by American Warriors, Volume 2.
The publishers have since continued the tradition of supporting our troops.
This yearly anthology presents essays, fiction, poetry, interviews, and photography by military-service personnel, veterans, and their families. It is an annual series published by Southeast Missouri State University Press in cooperation with the Missouri Humanities Council's Veterans Projects and the Warriors Arts Alliance.
"The stories and poems of service and sacrifice are essential in understanding what has so broadly been termed 'the American experience.' For me, Proud to Be: Writing by American Warriors is required reading and worthy of a thousand tears." ―St. Leger Monty Joynes, veteran, Vietnam
Books can now be ordered from the Southeast Missouri State University Press and Amazon.
Interested in submitting to Volume 12? They are already accepting submissions which are due by April 21, 2023. Contests and prizes will be awarded in each of the five categories. To learn more, please visit: http://www.semopress.com/events/proud-to-be-writing-by-american-warriors/
Want to check out more "support America" reads? Chicken Soup for the Soul publishers have several books honoring veterans and their families as well. Try some of their titles such as: Military Families and The Spirit of America.
How about reading more veteran related material? Try Noir and Returning War Vet Sub-Genre, or Being a Veteran.
Have you thanked a Veteran for their service? Have you written with our military in mind? What military reads would you recommend?
