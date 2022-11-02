IWSG: NaNoWriMo

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive. Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.
NOVEMBER QUESTION - November is National Novel Writing Month. Have you ever participated? If not, why not?
MY ANSWER - I participated a couple of times several years ago. While the process is interesting and I believe it's beneficial to some, the process just never worked out for me. I always seem to have a family emergency in November. Three years in a row an immediate family member ended up in the hospital in November. So, NaNoWriMo fell by the wayside each time. Right now, it's not feasible for me to try again. I'm working full-time and I'm a full-time college student again so I cannot dedicate the time this month.
How about you? Have you ever participated. Are you this year? Why?
I could never participate because I worked full-time and had too many family obligations. Even now that I work part-time, I'm still too busy to do it. I can see why it doesn't work for you too.
I participated once and did 30,000 words, but I didn't like the pressure. I put enough pressure on myself everyday so I don't feel the need for more.
You are definitely too busy this month. Prayers there is no family emergency on top of it this year.
I don't enjoy the pressure of deadline/word count events BUT that said, they do inspire me to do the work off their grid. This year I'll be doing a first edit of a just completed 80K romantic suspense. That should keep NaNo off my back for another year! Don't beat yourself up. Stuff happens. Deal with the important stuff first and think of writing as the means to unwind not word count.
