IWSG: Holiday Writing

It's time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer's Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story.
Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.
DECEMBER QUESTION - It's holiday time! Are the holidays a time to catch up or fall behind on writer goals?
MY ANSWER - For the most part, everything from October through most of December makes me fall behind in my writing goals. School, work, and family events increase in frequency and intensity. However, the last two weeks of the year often offer a reprieve and I am able to return to my passions during Christmas and New Year's week.
How about you? Are the holidays a time to catch up, or fall behind, on your goals?
3 comments:
That's great that the last two weeks of the year are good times for you to write. Not for me, though I do try to write over the holidays.
I take time off between Christmas and New Year's which gives me time to do whatever I want!
Since I have no kids and no family near by, the holidays are a time to maybe hunker down and get some stuff done. May your holidays be filled with light and love.
