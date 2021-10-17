Seasonal Fun and Reads

Fall temperatures are finally arriving in our area. Orange decorations, and pumpkin everything seems to be surrounding us. We usually stay busy all month long with many seasonal activities. For instance, in addition to the many Fall festivals, we just enjoyed a trip to the Texas Renaissance Festival.If you prefer to stay home cuddled up with a good book instead of heading out to crowds celebrating seasonal festivals, try one of my suggestions from 10 Scary Reads to Terrify Your Inner Child.
I also recommend my short story "Lights Out" which can be found in Road Kill, Texas Horror Volume 4 from Hellbound Books Publishing: here.
If you're looking for something a little lighter, try my romantic Halloween short story (about 800 words): Madame Tooshkas Spell.
Interested in FREE scary books? Try one of these!
Need a few scary good costume ideas? Try one of these 10 Minute Literary Halloween Costumes and dress like your favorite characters.
How are you celebrating this season?
2 comments:
It's starting to turn to fall here too. Glad you have so many fun activities. Not sure how we'll celebrate Halloween yet.
Cool you got to go to the Texas Renaissance Festival. We don't really celebrate Halloween, but we do need to get a pumpkin soon.
Post a Comment