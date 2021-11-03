IWSG: Titles, or Blurbs?

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive. Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.
NOVEMBER QUESTION - What's harder to do, coming up with your book title or writing the blurb?
MY ANSWER - This one is difficult to answer. I think it depends on the project. In one case, I had a title long before I had written the piece. It came from a phrase I heard in a song, and my mind wouldn't let it go. It took me weeks to develop the story that went with the phrase which remained the title. In other cases, I've had to come up with a blurb in order to encourage me to complete the story, and then I still struggled with what to call the tale. I've also participated in writing exercises, or assignments where I was given a blurb and had to create a story based on the guideline.
How about you? Which do you find more difficult to come up with - a title, or the blurb?
2 comments:
For me, it's the title. I've heard other writers say that sometimes their title comes first and then the story. Wish that was true for me.
Titles are tough. Although now that you mention it, I also had one inspired by a song.
