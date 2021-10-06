IWSG: Drawing a Line

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive. Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.
OCTOBER QUESTION - In your writing, where do you draw the line, with either topics or language?
MY ANSWER - I suppose I draw the line at sex scenes. I'm not opposed to the publication of them, or even of reading them - some of my favorite authors, in a variety of genres, include them. However, I've never felt the need to write one. I have written pieces full of attraction and desire, but the actual act takes place of the page. I'm not sure that this has been an entirely conscious decision on my part, it's just worked out that way. The only time I remember it being a very deliberate omission is when an editor asked me to add one to a story I had submitted. I felt strongly that it wasn't needed. She refused to publish it if I didn't add it. That story is still sitting in my drawer, and computer.
How about you? Where do you draw the line in your writing? How about your reading?
Sad they wouldn't publish it, but good for you sticking to your beliefs like that.
That sucks that they wouldn't publish it. I don't mind writing sex scenes, if I feel it fits the story.
They say sex sells, but that's only because "they" keep putting it out there. Good for you refusing to add a scene you didn't think was needed.
If the sex scene doesn't flow from the story and characters, it will feel forced by the reader. Do what feels right for you and for your readers.
